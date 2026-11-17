The Trump Administration is seeking to close loopholes that allow China access to advanced AI chips, which could make it harder for America’s enemies to obtain Nvidia’s most powerful processors.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released an interim final rule designed to block remote access to advanced AI chips that get around the country’s export controls.

“Rapid advancement in cloud computing and SI infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers located outside countries subject to U.S. export restrictions,” BIS said in a Monday statement.

The rule “addresses this evolving technological landscape by further aligning protections governing remote access to advanced computing capabilities with existing controls on the physical shipment of sensitive American technology” the agency continued.

“The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten U.S. national security,” BIS added.

The move comes as Nvidia faces heavy scrutiny over the export of its AI chips following a scandal that led to CEO Jensen Huang’s admitted affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which led to his resignation.

As Breitbart News reported, some American corporations are finding ways to circumvent restrictions, despite the U.S. government’s efforts to prevent advanced AI chips from falling into the hands of Chinese companies.

Oracle, for example, has reportedly been allowing ByteDance — the Chinese company that still partially owns TikTok — to “rent” Nvidia’s cutting-edge H100 chips to train AI models on U.S. soil.

Alibaba and Tencent are also reportedly discussing similar arrangements to gain access to the sought-after chips.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Commerce Department — which is responsible for closing such loopholes — proposed a rule requiring U.S. cloud providers to verify foreign customers’ identities and notify the U.S. if any of them were training AI models that “could be used in malicious cyber-enabled activity.”

However, most cloud providers opposed the proposal, arguing that the extra requirements could outweigh the intended benefits and leaving the rule in limbo.