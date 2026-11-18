The game follows criminal couple Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval through Vice City, a fictionalized Miami in Leonida, with a main story expected to take roughly 50 hours.

By November 18th, Sensor Tower estimated GTA VI had sold about 17 million copies and generated more than $1.65 billion, while reviews gave it a 99 Metacritic score.

Fans in Australia and elsewhere stayed up or took time off for the launch, while some UK Xbox users switched console regions to access the game early.

Grand Theft Auto VI unlocks around the globe at Midnight on November 19th, 2026, with gamers in New Zealand being the first to play the hotly anticipated blockbuster game thanks the international date line. American gamers in the western states will be among the last in the world to gain access.

Reuters reports that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI caps 13 years of development and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs by Rockstar Games, the studio owned by publisher Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two’s US shares rose in premarket trading as the rollout began. Miami, the city that inspired the game’s fictional Vice City setting, will be among the last places to actually get access, despite being the place the whole game is built around.

The game is available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S. Some UK fans found a workaround to play roughly a day early by switching their Xbox console region settings to New Zealand. One Reddit user explained the trick: “I’m in the UK, so instead of waiting until midnight Thursday, I’ll be playing Wednesday at 11 a.m., which is midnight in NZ.”

The game follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple navigating Vice City, a fictionalized Miami set in the invented state of Leonida, a stand-in for Florida. Players can visit nightclubs and gun stores, go scuba diving or stop by a zoo, among other activities. The main storyline is expected to take roughly 50 hours to finish.

The series dates to 1997 and ranks among the best-selling video game franchises ever. Its 2013 installment, Grand Theft Auto V, set in the fictional Los Santos (a version of Los Angeles), became one of the best-selling video games of all time and introduced activities such as parachute jumps, movie theater visits and satirical in-game radio stations.

Market research firm Sensor Tower estimates that about 17 million copies of GTA VI have already sold, generating more than $1.65 billion. Reviews have been strong too: the game scored 99 on Metacritic, a mark matched previously only by Nintendo’s 1998 title The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. GamesRadar+ praised its “truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality,” while Eurogamer Poland, noting some performance dips, said there was “little to dull the shine of one of the best and most engrossing games of this generation.”

For many fans, the release carries personal weight tied to how long they’ve followed the series. Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles, compared his anticipation now to when the last major installment arrived. “(When) ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ came out I was a child, and so the anticipation is crazy,” he said. He’s not planning to come up for air once he starts: “For me personally, I’m going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I’m going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it.”

In Australia, Luke Maxwell, a 27-year-old father of two who works in sales on the Gold Coast, booked time off work to play as soon as the game launched. He described the lead-up to release as “very much hell,” and cleared his schedule entirely for the occasion. “I’ve already told the whole family, don’t bother me, don’t talk to me. I’m going to be playing this game, and I will be uncontactable,” he said.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.