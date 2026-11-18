The halt ends sales of a chip version approved for China last year, after Nvidia sold $2.4 billion in licensed Hopper products there during the third quarter.

The move follows Jensen Huang’s ouster, after which Nvidia created a board committee focused on national security and export controls.

Even with China sales halted, Nvidia raised its forecast for next year and said it would work to improve access to critical supplies.

Nvidia has stopped shipping its licensed AI data center chips to China, a move disclosed during the company’s first earnings call since ousted CEO Jensen Huang’s departure following the revelations of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Bloomberg reports that Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO, told analysts on the Tuesday call that the company’s forward guidance excludes any licensed Hopper data center products for the Chinese market. “Guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China,” Kress said. She did not explain why the shipments are ending.

That’s notable because the US government approved a version of the Hopper chip for sale to China just last year. Nvidia sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper products there in the third quarter alone.

The halt follows Huang’s ouster last week after reports surfaced of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang had long pushed for Nvidia to be allowed to export chips to China, and he separately sought permission to sell the company’s more advanced Blackwell chips there, a request the Trump administration never granted. Trump had approved sales of the Hopper-based H200 processors, which sit two generations behind Nvidia’s current Rubin chip family.

The Trump administration on Monday moved to impose greater scrutiny on processor exports to several countries. Under the new approach, chip sales abroad could be limited when a data center buyer plans to give Chinese companies remote access to advanced AI chips and servers.

Nvidia, meanwhile, is rebuilding its leadership around the gap Huang left. Harvey Jones was named the company’s first board chair last week, and the company announced a new board committee focused on national security and export controls. Jones described the environment Nvidia now operates in bluntly: the company is “living in a world” where “national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace.” Asked about what awaits Nvidia’s next chief executive, he said the company will need to “navigate those waters very carefully.”

Breitbart News reported this morning that Nvidia raised its outlook for sales over the next year:

Nvidia also raised its forecast for next fiscal year’s revenue growth to 75 percent, up from the 70 percent it projected three months ago. Guidance for the current, fiscal fourth quarter calls for sales of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent, topping the $125.3 billion analysts had expected. The company added $150 billion to its stock buyback program. One of the hot topics of the earnings call was what the company would say about Jensen Huang. The former CEO at the center of the China spy scandal said Tuesday that he would be willing to return to Nvidia’s top post if the board wanted him back, pointing to what he called an “outpouring” of support. Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones ruled that out during the call: “The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” The company has launched a search for a permanent chief executive and hired the search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.