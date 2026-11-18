Nvidia posted its first quarterly results since Jensen Huang’s abrupt departure as chief executive, with interim CEO Colette Kress telling analysts the AI giant’s sales will go even higher than expected next year. The company also said it “does not intend” to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

Bloomberg reports that Nvidia reported earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 in its first results since Huang’s ouster. Kress, who has served as the company’s CFO for more than a decade, took over as interim CEO last week. Huang’s exit has been messy: it followed revelations of multiple extramarital affairs and concerns that he had been targeted by a Chinese espionage plot.

Total third-quarter sales rose 103 percent to $115.8 billion, beating analyst projections of $109.3 billion. Profit came in at $2.68 a share excluding certain items, above estimates of $2.47. The data center division, Nvidia’s largest, more than doubled its sales to $107.6 billion, well above the average estimate of $101.9 billion. That one quarter of data center revenue alone exceeds what Intel and AMD report combined over a full year.

Nvidia also raised its forecast for next fiscal year’s revenue growth to 75 percent, up from the 70 percent it projected three months ago. Guidance for the current, fiscal fourth quarter calls for sales of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent, topping the $125.3 billion analysts had expected. The company added $150 billion to its stock buyback program.

One of the hot topics of the earnings call was what the company would say about Jensen Huang. The former CEO at the center of the China spy scandal said Tuesday that he would be willing to return to Nvidia’s top post if the board wanted him back, pointing to what he called an “outpouring” of support. Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones ruled that out during the call: “The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” The company has launched a search for a permanent chief executive and hired the search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne wrote in a note, “Even a blockbuster earnings beat can’t shift the spotlight away from Nvidia’s leadership crisis,” adding, “The situation is still in flux.”

“Our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed,” Kress said on a conference call with analysts. Asked about the company’s footing without Huang at the helm for the first time in its 33 year history, she added, “We’ve got this.” She described operations as unaffected by the leadership change: “It’s business as usual.” On relationships with customers and suppliers, she said, “We’ve engaged with our customers. We’ve engaged with our suppliers, our partners. They’re all 100 percent behind us.” She noted that leadership from TSMC, Nvidia’s most important supplier and the leading provider of outsourced chip manufacturing, visited Nvidia’s offices this week.

Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson said Kress’s tone echoed her predecessor’s. “Colette is exuding the same confidence that you heard from them last quarter,” he said, though he was uncertain it would sway skeptics: “I don’t know if it changes people’s opinions.”

Nvidia’s spending commitments climbed to $518 billion over time, up from $366 billion three months earlier, and the company plans to spend $203 billion on component suppliers during fiscal 2028, including expanded commitments to Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Gross margin guidance for the current period fell to about 71.5 percent, down from nearly 75 percent three months ago. Kress said margins will bottom out this quarter. She also signaled a shift in how Nvidia will back other AI companies: “As the market matures and additional sources of capital become available, we are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments and guarantees.” Huang had previously pledged to provide more than $100 billion in financing to other firms in the AI build out.

Nvidia shares are up more than three percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday. Daniel Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, said, “The cards of doubt seemed stacked so high. However, from a bird’s eye view it was a solid 3Q27 print.” He added that “the number of concerns surrounding Nvidia shares will most likely keep the shares range bound.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.