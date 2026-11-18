A sadomasochistic sex party group founded partly by AI industry workers has drawn scrutiny after an investigation tied it to a sexual assault allegation and to employees at some of the field’s biggest companies.

An investigation by the Washington Free Beacon reveals that the “Consensual Non-Consent” group, called Red Means No, operates out of the San Francisco Bay Area and was registered as a California LLC in 2023. A handful of people who work in the AI industry started it, including some who have helped shape the field’s safety and ethical guidelines.

On its website, the group describes its parties as spaces “to both ignore the ‘nos’ of others, and have your own ‘nos’ ignored.” Entry comes with what the site calls “default consent” to spanking, wrestling and light pain. Anyone can stop an encounter by saying the safe word “red.” More extreme acts, including light electricity and moderate beatings, are “permitted with negotiation.” The site draws one firm line: body-shaming and race-shaming “are disallowed entirely.”

At least one sexual assault has been reported in connection with the parties. A person writing under the byline Pandora Delaney, identified as a Stanford Ph.D., said on Substack last year that she was assaulted at a Red Means No event when a man had sex with her without using protection and without disclosing that beforehand, violating the group’s stated policy. The Pandora Delaney account did not respond to a request for comment.

Four co-founders have been identified: Paul Crowley, a cybersecurity researcher at Anthropic; Aaron Silverbrook, a former director of operations at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI) in Berkeley; Rosie Campbell, managing director of Eleos AI, a nonprofit that researches whether AI systems might have well-being or moral status; and Aella, an OnlyFans star and writer known for chronicling her sex life online.

Aella wrote in a 2023 post that she started the parties after attending “a vanilla orgy” and coming away “wishing someone would just come over and take me despite my complete lack of enthusiasm.” She is reportedly a former partner of Nate Soares, a former Google engineer who now serves as president of MIRI and co-wrote If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, a book warning that superhuman AI could destroy humanity.

Campbell previously worked on OpenAI’s safety team before joining Eleos AI, where she has evaluated the “model welfare” of Anthropic’s Claude 4 model. She was a featured guest at an AI safety meet-up that Aella organized, though a later company filing did not list her as a manager of Red Means No.

The report found that a disproportionate number of partygoers work at Anthropic and OpenAI. Critics say that pattern has created professional pressure on women in the industry to attend. Substack writer Ivy Asterix put it bluntly: “Want to get ahead in your AI career? Go to the rape orgy.” AI blogger Faine Greenwood raised similar concerns on Bluesky, writing that “the bizarre culture that’s sprung up around Silicon Valley AI companies … appears to be seriously pressuring some women into attending sex parties for the sake of networking,” and adding, “This is, needless to say, horrifying.”

Independent AI researcher John Wentworth commented last month that attendance at Red Means No events factors into how he judges AI safety experts. He said it “absolutely [does] upgrade” his view and called it a “strong signal” about character.

Silicon Valley’s AI industry is run by people who have connection to traditional American values. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Washington Free Beacon here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.