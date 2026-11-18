Amazon and Google will together control close to 30 percent of Anthropic after its IPO, holding 14.7 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively, in non-voting shares.

Amazon converted part of its 2023 and 2024 promissory-note investments into shares, while unconverted notes could raise its ownership to 23.8 percent.

Google, Nvidia and other chip and tech companies agreed to buy $26 billion in non-voting stock, as Anthropic committed to spend over $100 billion on AWS.

Anthropic disclosed Tuesday that Amazon and Google will together control close to 30 percent of the AI startup once it goes public, according to investment details released ahead of Thursday’s IPO.

TechCrunch reports that Amazon’s stake will land just shy of 15 percent, at 14.7 percent, once the IPO is complete, while Google will hold 13.7 percent, the filing shows. Both positions come in the form of non-voting shares.

Amazon’s holdings trace back to billions of dollars it invested in Anthropic in 2023 and 2024. Those investments came as promissory notes that convert into equity, priced at roughly $2.09 or $5.05 per share depending on which year the money went in. As part of the IPO, Amazon converted a portion of those notes into non-voting shares, which is how it arrives at its roughly 15 percent stake. It’s still sitting on billions of dollars in notes it hasn’t converted. If it converted everything right now, its ownership would jump to just under 24 percent, or 23.8 percent.

The non-voting shares held by Amazon and Google can still collect dividends, and they convert into standard voting Class A shares if and when they’re sold, according to the filing. Google’s stake comes from a different mix than Amazon’s: converted notes plus shares it bought through what the filing calls a “private placement” tied to the IPO.

Google isn’t alone in that private placement. A group of major chip and tech companies, including AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC Partners, agreed to buy a combined $26 billion worth of non-voting Anthropic stock as part of the deal. Google and Nvidia each committed $10 billion of that total.

The disclosures also point to just how tied Anthropic’s finances are to Amazon’s cloud business. The company has committed to spend more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services over the next decade.

The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.