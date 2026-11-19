The stolen data appears linked to JPMorgan Chase’s invitation-only Reserve Visa card program, generally reserved for customers with more than $10 million in assets under management.

JPMorgan Chase did not identify the vendors or say when the attack occurred, but said it would contact affected customers and offer complimentary credit monitoring where appropriate.

The bank said the breach was unrelated to malware inserted into 180 websites or Monday’s banking outage, which it attributed to a software bug.

JPMorgan Chase said Thursday that hackers stole sensitive customer data from third-party vendors, the bank’s second major disruption in a week.

The New York Post reports that the bank disclosed the breach in a statement posted on X, saying attackers had published the email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs of 16,000 of its wealthiest customers. A ransomware group calling itself “n0n” posted the data after breaching third-party vendors that provide services to JPMorgan Chase, not the bank’s own systems.

The stolen information appears tied to the bank’s Reserve program, an invitation-only Visa credit card typically reserved for customers with more than $10 million in assets under management. JPMorgan Chase did not say when the attack occurred or name the vendors involved.

“Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” the bank said.

The breach follows a separate incident earlier in the week in which malware was inserted into 180 major websites through third-party vendors. JPMorgan Chase said the two episodes are not connected. The bank also pushed back on any link between the data theft and a banking outage that rattled customers just days earlier.

“There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week,” the bank said.

That outage hit on Monday, November 16, 2026, when a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggered online banking delays affecting many major US banks. Chase attributed the disruption to a software bug. Customers at Bank of America, US Bank and Wells Fargo also reported problems during the outage.

The disruption was part of a broader string of tech failures across the country in recent weeks. Air travel, email service and hotel reservations have all been hit, and in one case, classified internal communications at the National Security Agency were compromised.

After Monday’s outage, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency contacted lenders to ask about the fallout, according to an industry executive. The regulator was trying to gauge the scope of the problem and wanted details on how banks were communicating with customers, the executive said.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.