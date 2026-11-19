Chairman Harvey Jones said Huang will not return and Nvidia seeks a new chief executive with engineering experience, strategic thinking, cultural compatibility, and a record of success.

Interim CEO Colette Kress sought to calm compensation concerns by promising employees additional equity in December, while one attendee said the meeting’s mood suggested most staffers wanted Huang back.

Nvidia reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion and strong guidance, but shares fell 2.9 percent as concerns mounted about leadership without Huang.

Nvidia’s interim CEO urged employees to accept Jensen Huang’s departure during the company’s first all-hands meeting since his resignation, even as a growing chorus of staff, investors and outside figures pushed for his return.

The New York Post reports that Colette Kress, Nvidia’s CFO and now interim CEO, told employees “let’s move forward,” at the Wednesday meeting, according to people familiar with the matter. It was the company’s first all-hands since the board accepted Huang’s resignation over concerns about his personal conduct, including his admitted affair with an alleged Chinese spy and what the board called a “lack of candor.”

Harvey Jones, Nvidia’s new board chairman, used the meeting to repeat that Huang would not be coming back. He told staff the company was not looking for a “Jensen clone,” but rather “dynamic leaders out there, with demonstrated intellect, high tech engineering experience, strategic thinking, cultural compatibility, and a track record of success.” Jones said Nvidia would weigh employee suggestions as it searches for its next chief executive, but warned: “We will not compromise our requirements for the sake of expediency.”

One attendee told CNBC the mood in the room suggested most staffers want Huang back. Kress tried to calm anxiety over compensation, telling employees they can expect more equity in December, ahead of the original schedule. “So I’m here to tell you, the best thing that we want to do is to take care of each and every single employee that is here and to make sure that you feel good about this company and you do not worry about your comp,” she said.

The remarks came a day after Jones gave investors a similar message on Nvidia’s first earnings call since Huang’s ouster. Nvidia “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones told the call on Tuesday. That came even as the company reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, a sales record, and projected quarterly revenue well above Wall Street expectations. Investors still raised concerns about whether Nvidia can keep striking deals without Huang at the helm.

The pushback against the board’s decision has come from several directions at once. Nader Khalil, Nvidia’s director of developer technology, sent a letter to the company’s top executives and board warning that Nvidia risks losing “irreplaceable talent” if Huang isn’t reinstated. An online petition calling for his return has gathered 200,000 signatures. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman criticized the board in a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, accusing it of having “panicked due to headlines in the media” and having “rushed to judgment.” Elon Musk has also publicly backed Huang.

Nvidia shares fell 2.9 percent on Wednesday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.