The National Security Agency (NSA) is reportedly still grappling with classified internal communications outages.

Sources told Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin on Thursday the internal email communications system was “at least partially down for a third straight day,” even as officials have been working to fix the issue.

The problem did not mean NSA workers could not communicate internally, but the system remained disrupted, which Griffin said was “highly unusual.”

“I’m also told the internal email communications system never went down in five years, one senior official who I spoke to who worked at a high level at the NSA told me,” she said. “It’s also important to remember that this internal NSA Net, the internal classified email system, is air-gapped. That means it’s not connected to the internet. So it is nearly impossible for a typical cyberattack to affect this network.”

The NSA Net was reportedly down Tuesday, and some sources claimed the problem was related to a software patch being installed, Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported.

“The disruption comes a day after outages hit major U.S. banks. Breitbart News reported Monday that a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused delays and service interruptions for customers at several large banks,” Nolan wrote. “Chase said the problem was not the result of a cyberattack. The NSA outage and the bank problems are particularly concerning because they follow a wave of outages in both civilian and government systems.”

NSA leadership has been investigating the problems with the network.

“Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton said Wednesday that the technology failures that pulled the National Security Agency’s (NSA) classified internal network offline were not a cyberattack,” Breitbart News reported, “telling the House Homeland Security Committee the disruptions came from maintenance and technical changes.”