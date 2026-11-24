The Commerce Department has blacklisted Megaspeed, the cloud computing company embroiled in Jensen Huang’s China spy scandal over allegations that it illegally diverted advanced AI chips from Nvidia to China. A subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba was also added to the trade blacklist.

Reuters reports that the blacklisting follows mounting pressure on the Commerce Department from lawmakers and administration officials over its handling of the Megaspeed investigation. The company, an Nvidia partner, has been under investigation by federal authorities since 2024 for allegedly diverting AI chips to China in violation of export controls.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Megaspeed, the company run by alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, who Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a multiyear affair with:

The relationship drew scrutiny after a June 2024 trade show in Taipei, where Jensen Huang attended an annual computer-industry gathering. Late one night, a group of tech executives met at a bar. Alice Huang, then a leader at Megaspeed, was among them. She texted Jensen Huang, who arrived minutes later, ordered a whiskey, spoke briefly, and left alone, saying he was tired. A photo from that night, posted on social media, shows the two sitting side by side on a red banquette. Megaspeed is a spinoff of the Chinese company 7Road Holdings. It had marketed itself as a cloud provider of Nvidia hardware for the Asia-Pacific region. Within months of the Taipei gathering, the U.S. government was investigating whether Megaspeed had illegally diverted Nvidia-made AI chips to China, while authorities in Taiwan and Singapore examined suspected ties between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence services. Those authorities reportedly put physical surveillance teams on her, and officials suspected she had been recruited after Chinese intelligence learned of her closeness with Jensen Huang. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs has denied investigating her over alleged China ties, and Megaspeed has said it is a legitimate, compliant company that engaged in no illegal activity.

Megaspeed will now require approval from the Commerce Department to obtain U.S. exports, which officials say is likely to be denied. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) criticized the delayed action in a post on social media platform X. “The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Congress why this took so long,” Ricketts stated.

The Commerce Department also added Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba’s Singapore subsidiary, to the Entity List. According to reports from the Financial Times, Megaspeed leveraged its relationship with Alibaba to secure designation as an official Nvidia cloud partner. Apex paid approximately $4.2 billion to Megaspeed and other companies as a prepayment to rent computing capacity in Southeast Asia, securing some of their assets as a pledge in return.

Breitbart News previously reported that Culper Research detailed many aspect’s of Jensen Huang’s troubling relationship with the Megaspeed executive six months before the China spy scandal broke. Culper’s Nvidia report also makes allegations about the relationship between Megaspeed and Alibaba:

The Nvidia board’s inquiry comes six months after a May 2026 report from the New York short-seller firm Culper Research, titled “NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem,” which examined ties between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed. Culper Research, founded by Christian Lamarco in 2019, alleged that Megaspeed was secretly financed by Alibaba through what it called “apparent shell companies.” … Culper’s report leaned on photographs of the two together: one from COMPUTEX in Taipei in June 2024, where Jensen Huang sat next to Alice Huang, and another from a dinner at a Taipei restaurant on May 22nd, 2025. It also cited a current Megaspeed employee who said Jensen “visits Megaspeed-linked data centers ‘every few months’” and that “every single time” he visits, he is accompanied by representatives from Alibaba. A Megaspeed employee described the relationship between the company and Huang as “very close.”

The blacklisting follows growing pressure on Commerce over its handling of Megaspeed. On November 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized the Commerce Department for not yet placing the company on its Entity List. “The real story here should be: Did Nvidia know their client and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies?” Bessent told CNBC’s Squawk Box program.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.