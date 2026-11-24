The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is the “axial issue of our time,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, pointing to recent events to showcase how seriously Americans need to take it.

Hall said he came out of the “shadows” of ghost writing to help move the ball down the field on this, because it is the “axial issue of our time” – one the conservative movement has to get on board with.

“And the conservative movement has been masterful over the last several decades of being able to figure out how to run the policy matrix. What is so different about where we are is that has all been thrown into a scrambler and a blender, and every single policy specialty – whether you’re talking about education policy, national security policy, whether you’re talking about economics and jobs – has been completely upended and is about to, in 2027, go into hyperdrive as autonomous agentic AI accelerates,” Hall said, explaining that as “text to action AI that can actually do the work end to end.”

Wynton said he began to notice the trends working as the social media director for Breitbart News for over a decade, highlighting “two forces” at play.

“One, the power of where the technology was going, but also what the left was willing to do with technology to demonetize, deplatform, silence, and censor, scan, and ban conservative voices. And so I saw those two strains about to intersect and collide. And I said, you know what? I have to try to do my little part,” he said. “And so I spent two years deep diving into this world.”

“And I think what people have to understand is, number one, it’s real. This is not just a hype marketing thing. I think most people have sort of realized that now. But adoption rates are very low,” he said, revealing that only about four percent of Americans currently use a paid AI subscription, which is far more powerful.

“And in fact, a lot of times when people think that AI is not all that powerful, it’s because they’re using a free version that has you know light years behind where the real technology is,” Hall noted.

“The second thing is, we just saw yesterday the power of what has happened. I mean, you had the SP 500 climb 4.7 percent after Jensen Huang’s reinstatement, and that was literally adding roughly 3 trillion. That’s a key to the value of all of the S&P 500, let alone Nvidia, gaining almost nearly $1 trillion back. Which, by the way, makes it the largest one-day market cap gain in U.S. history,” Hall said, describing these as “historic moments.”

“Now, what conservatives have to do is make sure that they understand first and foremost understand the lexicon, understand what’s going on, understand how this is going to affect the policy, but then also our kids and grandkids, because a lot of people go, ‘Look, hey, I’m at the end of my career. You know, whatever changes to the marketplace AI is going to have over the next, you know, three, 5, 10 years, really not going to affect me because I’m kind of coasting toward the goal line,'” he said.

However, those individuals’ children and grandchildren have been born at what Hall described as a “fault line of history of how this seismic shift is happening.”

LISTEN:

“And so I wrote Code Red to try to get people you know 85 percent down the field, and you know it’s the first and only conservative AI book that hit the New York Times bestseller list, and very grateful to Breitbart Nation for that,” he added.

Hall wrote Code Red to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Breitbart News Daily airs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.