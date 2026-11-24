Google has filed a patent application for an AI system that would create a continuous stream of personalized video content featuring individual users as protagonists, combined with tailored advertising based on personal data.

404 Media reports that a recently filed patent application from Google describes a system that would use AI to generate a 24/7 television channel filled with customized shows starring individual viewers. The patent, titled “creating a channel of video experiences tailored to a user,” outlines technology that would leverage the extensive data Google collects about users to produce personalized entertainment content.

The patent filing, first identified by technology patent tracking site Patentlyze, envisions a service called “My Channel” that would create AI-generated video content based on demographic information, video viewing history from platforms like YouTube, and other user data. According to the documentation, the system would position “the user as the protagonist for the whole video.”

The patent includes sample language model prompts that demonstrate how the system would function. One example prompt reads: “You are a customized video generating model. Generate a customized video for a user where the user will play the protagonist. The generated customized video includes characteristics based on the user profile. The generated customized video follows the style and format of the top watches of the user. The generated customized video sticks to the preferred genres of the user but the narrative for the generated customized video is customized.”

A key component of the proposed system involves advertising integration. The patent specifies that the channel would connect to an advertising server, with advertisements seamlessly inserted into the personalized content. According to the filing, “an advertising stitcher included in the advertising server generates an updated customized media content item by inserting at least one advertisement into the customized media content item.”

The patent provides several hypothetical scenarios to illustrate the concept. These include a crime comedy caper, a romantic comedy, a science fiction adventure, and an action thriller experience, all featuring a user named “John” as the central character. Another example describes how someone who recently watched cricket highlights might receive generated content incorporating elements of the Cricket World Cup, potentially depicting the user cheering in the stands or interacting with specific players.

The customization of programming is by definition paired with intrusive surveillance of users. “The way this will be sold to young people is, ‘Hey, this is a fun, creative, Choose Your Own Adventure experience.’ The reality, of course, is that this will be a data vacuum to know your tastes, interests, and how you respond,” said AI expert and Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of the first-and-only conservative AI New York Times bestseller, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. Hall notes that the industry will likely highlight that important data will be anonymized. Still, he says, “The big question is: How much of your privacy and data are you willing to hand over to be entertained?”

Read more at 404 Media here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.