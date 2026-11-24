Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed additional extramarital affairs beyond those previously reported to the AI chip giant’s board of directors before his return to the CEO position on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reports that during an extended board meeting held on Sunday, Huang informed Nvidia’s board members about extramarital relationships that had not been publicly disclosed, the Wall Street Journal reported based on information from people with knowledge of the discussion. The report indicates that the total number of affairs now stands at a minimum of four, and perhaps more.

Breitbart News previously reported that Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy led to his ouster, but two additional affairs with Nvidia employees came to light:

Reuters reported the relationship hours after Huang resigned, citing two people familiar with the matter. The wire service said it is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. That brings to three the number of women linked to the 63-year-old executive, who is married. The first two were identified as Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia chip buyer Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence suspects of passing information to Beijing, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Five current and former employees described the Powell relationship earlier this week.

The latest revelations add to a tumultuous period for the AI chip manufacturer. Huang resigned from his position as CEO on November 12, triggering significant volatility in technology markets. For more than a week following his departure, tech stocks experienced instability before plummeting on Friday amid an ongoing SEC investigation into Nvidia. The sharp decline sparked concerns among investors and analysts that the artificial intelligence market bubble had reached its breaking point.

President Trump, who has described himself as a personal friend of Huang, publicly defended the former CEO, stating that Huang did “nothing wrong.” Following Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, Trump posted a meme on Truth Social depicting a bloodied Huang in a pose reminiscent of Trump’s stance after a 2024 assassination attempt, with Huang holding up a bra. The post appeared shortly after the announcement of Huang’s return to the company.

According to the Wall Street Journal‘s report, Huang expressed remorse during the Sunday board meeting regarding the additional affairs. When addressing Nvidia employees on Monday, Huang expressed gratitude for their support during the crisis and promised improvement in his leadership. “I will be a better CEO the second time around,” Huang told staff members during the speech.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.