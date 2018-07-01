Refugees, Children Injured in Boise Mass Stabbing Attack, Suspect Arrested

A knife-wielding attacker left nine people, including six children, injured in an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, that is home to many refugees. At least four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who was reportedly a resident of the apartment complex and not a refugee, is in custody, police say.

Boise Police Department officers responded to what they called the worst stabbing incidents in the Idaho capital city’s history. They found nine people in the parking lot and inside the apartment complex who had been stabbed, KBOI reported. Police Chief William Bones said some of the injured residents included members of the city’s refugee community.

Police have not released a motive for the attack. However officers arrested Timmy Kinner, a 30-year-old black male from Los Angeles, a few blocks away from the scene, IdahoNews CBS2 reported.

Six children and three adults received injuries during the attack that occurred Saturday night, the local CBS affiliate reported. Police have charged Kinner with six counts of felony injury to a child and nine counts of aggravated battery. Officials said Kinner is not a refugee. He is reported to be a “temporary resident” of the apartments and had been asked to leave on Friday.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter responded to the attack. “Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise,” the mayor said in a written statement. “Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act.”

The incident began shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, KOMONews reported. Police reportedly found Kinner a few blocks away from the apartment complex, but the knife has not yet been found.

“You can imagine this is a very tight-knit community here in this apartment complex. The attack had a devastating effect on the people,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones told reporters Saturday night. “We haven’t had anything involving this amount of victims in a single attack in Boise in the history of the department. Obviously, it’s something you hope never comes to your city.”

