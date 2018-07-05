Texas Cops Find Decomposed Infant’s Remains in Trunk During Drug Raid

Sheriff’s deputies in San Antonio, Texas, found the remains of a baby hidden in a trunk during a search of a suspected drug house.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called out to a suspected drug house on July 3. During a search, deputies found the remains of a baby hidden in a trunk in a bedroom closet, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Officials said the baby was in a “desiccated” state — decomposed to the point the baby’s sex could not be determined. Investigators ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies found the body wrapped in a blanket within the trunk during a search of the home.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell if it’s a homicide,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters during a press briefing.

Twelve people were found at the home. They were detained and questioned by investigators and then were released without charges, the local newspaper reported.

“We are currently waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death and identity of the baby before any arrests are made going forward,” Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters.

Deputies described the home as a “drug house” that they say was inhabited by transients. Deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia during the search.