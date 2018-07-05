Texas Mother Arrested for Selling Her Son, Say Police

A woman in Corpus Christi, Texas, is in jail after police say she sold her seven-year-old son to two men. She was also allegedly in the process of selling two other children when police intervened.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers executed a search warrant after finding a seven-year-old boy who they say was sold by his mother to two men. Investigators raided the home of 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza on June 29 and took the mother of at least three children into custody, KRIS NBC6 reported.

Further investigation revealed the woman was in the process of selling two other children — a two-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl.

Jail records obtained by the local NBC affiliate revealed the boy was sold to two men. The details of the transaction were not reported.

Investigators reported that a man and a woman were also arrested as a result of a drug investigation. Additional charges are expected to be filed, officials said.

Investigators are still looking into the woman and said there could be additional charges filed against her as well.

Police took all three people to the Nueces County jail. The mother is being held under a $100,000 bond. She is charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a Class 3 felony.