U.S Citizen Gunned Down in Mexico City Taco Restaurant

Mexican gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a female U.S. citizen as she dined at a popular taco restaurant in Mexico City. The two gunmen rode up on a motorcycle and stopped in front of the business and began shooting. The intended target was a man who was injured but survived the attack.

The murder took place on Saturday early morning at an upscale taco restaurant in the ritzy Miguel Hidalgo section of Mexico City, information released by Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office revealed (PGJDF). Breitbart Texas confirmed that the restaurant is called El Califa, part of a chain of popular upscale taco restaurants.

The two gunmen were reportedly attempting to kill a 46-year-old man who was the doorman at a swanky bar in the Polanco neighborhood. However, stray bullets also struck a 27-year-old woman who was leaving the restaurant with her husband and another couple, the information from PGJDF revealed. Breitbart Texas confirmed the woman’s identity as Tatiana Mulitanko, a U.S. citizen. The couples were eating tacos after spending time at a nearby local bar.

E-Consulta reported that the two gunmen fired a total of 11 shots.

The gunmen are believed to have fled toward Mexico State. Mexican investigators contacted the U.S. Embassy in connection to the case. Officials expect to release Mulitanko’s body and return her remains to the U.S. following the completion of forensic investigations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda contributed to this report.