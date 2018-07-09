Border Patrol Agents Rescue Mother, Child Abandoned by Human Smuggler

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector rescued a Honduran woman and her young son after human smugglers abandoned them in the South Texas heat with little food and water. The mother and her eight-year-old had been traveling for three days after being smuggled into the U.S.

Agents assigned to the Laredo West Station began searching after officials received a 911 distress call on Friday about a woman being lost after being abandoned by human smugglers. The agents began their search and eventually found the missing migrants, according to Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents provided emergency medical assistance to the mother and child. They are now in good health, officials stated.

The intense heat of the South Texas summer combined with the lack of adequate supplies of food and water put the woman and her eight-year-old in danger. In addition to the lack of supplies, the terrain, animals, snakes, and cactus make the travel even more dangerous. The terrain also makes navigation without proper equipment nearly impossible as everything looks the same when you get into the brush, Border Patrol agents told Breitbart Texas in past interviews.

“Although the outcome was positive in this instance, the rescue of this mother and child highlights the dangers that illegal aliens are often subjected to in their attempts to circumvent the law,” Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Patrol Agent Anthony Good said in a written statement. “It’s important for the public to know that our mission is much more complex than simply stopping criminal activity at the border. We have an unwavering dedication to the preservation of life and rescues like this one are representative of that dedication. We will do whatever it takes to save lives and prevent people from being subjected to dangerous, life-threatening conditions.”

The Laredo Sector is becoming a prime location for cartel-connected human and drug smugglers to carry out their operations. With more than 170 miles of river border with Mexico, the Laredo Sector has zero miles of fencing or wall.

Laredo Sector agents carried out hundreds of rescues of illegal immigrants so far this year, Breitbart Texas reported. Agents responded to another lost migrant distress call in late May where they found a man who was severely dehydrated after being abandoned for two days without water by human smugglers. The agents provided emergency medical assistance. A National Guard helicopter aircrew working under Operation Guardian Support flew the foreign national to a hospital for further treatment.