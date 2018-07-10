Mexican Cartel Assassin Caught after Sneaking Across U.S. Border

Border Patrol agents stopped several dangerous criminal aliens, gang members and a Los Zetas cartel member from successfully making their way to U.S. destinations after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped a pair of dangerous child sex offenders, MS-13 and 18th Street gang members, and a convicted murderer who is a member of the Zetas cartel after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas during the weekend following the Independence Day holiday. Agents in the Del Rio Sector stopped another MS-13 member and Tucson Sector agents arrested a previously deported rapist as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. illegally.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been ordered removed from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

At about the same time, other Weslaco Station agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Hidalgo, Texas. The Salvadoran man made a claim of fear of being deported back to El Salvador. During his processing, agents learned the man is a member of the MS-13 gang, officials stated.

Agents arrested a Mexican man the following day near the border town of Rio Grande City while he was attempting to illegally enter the U.S. A background check revealed a previous conviction for having sex with a minor, officials said. The court sentenced the Mexican national to only 100 days in jail and placed him on probation for 36 months. Immigration officers subsequently deported the criminal alien.

That same day, Del Rio Sector agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a 35-year-old Honduran man after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico into Texas. During processing, a records check revealed the Honduran national is a member of the MS-13 transnational criminal gang which is responsible for a wave of violence across the U.S.

“This arrest serves to remind us of the unknown factors our agents face on a daily basis. Some illegal aliens are dangerous criminals,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement.

Kingsville Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man on Saturday as he attempted to circumvent the Sarita checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77. Agents conducted a biometric background and records check on the Salvadoran and learned he is a member of MS-13.

The following day, Weslaco Station agents arrested a Mexican national near the town of Progreso. Agents learned the man is a Los Zetas cartel member who had previously been sentenced to 3 years in prison for his role in the murder of a Mexican national.

Kingsville Station agents arrested a large group of illegal aliens attempting to march around the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint on Sunday. As the agents processed the 15 illegal aliens, they discovered one of the suspects, a Mexican national, is a member of the 18th Street Gang.

During this period, Tucson Sector agents assigned to the Nogales Station apprehended a 30-year-old Mexican man. During processing, the agents learned that a Richmond County, New York, court previously convicted the man, Anthony Diaz-Garcia, on a charge of rape in the 3rd degree. The Mexican national spent six months in a New York prison before being deported by immigration officers. Officials said Diaz will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for aggravated re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.