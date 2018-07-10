Convicted Sex Offenders Caught After Sneaking Across Border into U.S.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a Mexican man the following day near Rio Grande City while he was attempting to illegally enter the U.S. A background check revealed a previous conviction for having sex with a minor, officials said. The court sentenced the Mexican national to only 100 days in jail and placed him on probation for 36 months. Immigration officers subsequently deported the criminal alien.

Responding to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector officials said that at least one of the previously deported sex offenders was apprehended with a group of 55 illegal immigrants, including four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17.

“This arrest serves to remind us of the unknown factors our agents face on a daily basis. Some illegal aliens are dangerous criminals,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement.

During this period, Tucson Sector agents assigned to the Nogales Station apprehended a 30-year-old Mexican man. During processing, the agents learned that a Richmond County, New York, court previously convicted the man, Anthony Diaz-Garcia, on a charge of rape in the 3rd degree. The Mexican national spent six months in a New York prison before being deported by immigration officers. Officials said Diaz will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for aggravated re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook.