MS-13, Other Gang Members Caught After Illegally Crossing Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped members of violent gangs including MS-13 and the 18th Street from illegally entering the U.S.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped MS-13 and 18th Street gang members after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas during the weekend following the Independence Day holiday. Agents in the Del Rio Sector also stopped another MS-13 member.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been ordered removed from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.