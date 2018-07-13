FBI Seeks Mom, Special Needs Baby in Mexico

The FBI is searching for a 7-month-old child and his mother who were last seen leaving Laredo, Texas, crossing into Mexico.

Authorities issued a statement asking the public for help in locating 7-month-old Dayanna Leeann Garza and her mother, 21-year-old Eunice Noemi Garza. According to the FBI, mother and daughter were last seen on June 27 as they crossed into Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, in a Saturn VUE. The two may have been headed to the Nueva Era neighborhood.

The FBI is urgently trying to locate Dayanna since she was born prematurely and requires special baby formula and constant medical supervision.

The mother is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 195 pounds; she has long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the missing mother and child please contact San Antonio FBI at 210-225-6741. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals providing information may remain anonymous.

Follow Breitbart Texas on Twitter and Facebook.