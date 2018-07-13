Gunmen Shoot at 10 Honduran Migrants in Mexican State at Texas Border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — Ten members of a family of migrants from Honduras came under fire when a team of gunmen burst into a house in the border state of Tamaulipas and opened fire. One died while two minors were injured.

The attack took place in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, last week in the Ignacio Zaragoza neighborhood–one of the poorest areas of the city and continues to be investigated by authorities. Of the 10 foreigners attacked, there are five adults, three young children, and two teens. State and federal authorities have not yet revealed a reason for the shooting.

The unknown gunmen pulled up to the house in a silver-colored Windstar wagon and immediately entered the building and opened fire. The women in the house ran out with their children in arms, shouting for help. Since the victims are migrants from a country other than Mexico, the Tamaulipas Human Rights Commission took control of the case.

According to statements made by the human rights agency head Olivia Lemus, her investigators performed various protocols to care for and protect the shooting victims. Agents with Mexico’s National Immigration Institute also stepped in to investigate the case to determine the legal status of the migrants and discern if the residence is a stash house or if the group were victims of human trafficking.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.