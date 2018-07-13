Texas Mom Gets 40 Years for Attempted Prostitution of 2-Year-Old Daughter

A Texas mother faces 40 years behind bars after she was caught trying to prostitute her 2-year-old daughter.

Sarah Peters, then 24-years-old at the time, arranged to drive her toddler daughter 40 miles north of Houston to Conroe in February, according to the Star-Telegram. There, a John was offering $1,200 for “sex acts with the child,” according to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon. The customer at a Greyhound bus station was later revealed to be Detective Jerry Serratt, part of a task force targeting Internet crimes involving children, according to the local report.

Law enforcement became concerned with Peters when she asked the undercover Serratt if he knew of “any guys that would pay to have fun” with the toddler, according to the paper. The mother also provided nude photographs of the 2-year-old to tempt any interested parties. The task force joined with special agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to arrest Peters and take protective custody of the young girl on February 22.

Peters will now spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty this week, based on concurrent sentences for sexual performance of a child, promotion of prostitution of a child, and attempted human trafficking, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Breitbart Texas recently reported on a subsequent attempted sale of children:

A woman in Corpus Christi, Texas, is in jail after police say she sold her seven-year-old son to two men. She was also allegedly in the process of selling two other children when police intervened. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers executed a search warrant after finding a seven-year-old boy who they say was sold by his mother to two men. Investigators raided the home of 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza on June 29 and took the mother of at least three children into custody, KRIS NBC6 reported. Further investigation revealed the woman was in the process of selling two other children — a two-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl.

Peters will be eligible for parole in 2038.

