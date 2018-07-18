Smugglers Using Unaccompanied Minors to Carry Drugs Across Mexican Border, Say Feds

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested three unaccompanied minors being used by Mexican cartels to smuggle marijuana across the Rio Grande River. The actions are indicative of the types of abuses put upon Central American juveniles who are being put through the human smuggling process.

Rio Grande Valley(RGV) Sector agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station observed a group of illegal aliens crossing the border from Mexico while carrying large backpacks on July 12. The agents suspected the backpacks carried drugs, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by RGV Sector officials.

The agents intercepted the group and arrested a 25-year-0ld man and a 15-year-old juvenile. The balance of the group quickly fled back across the river into Mexico, officials stated. A search of the three bundles led to the discovery of 64 pounds. Officials estimated the value of the load to have a street value of $51,000. The man and the juvenile were arrested.

A few days later, Fort Brown agents witnessed four suspects crossing the Rio Grande River border from Mexico. The agents responded and apprehended two 17-year-old juveniles. The juveniles had been carrying bundles of marijuana on their backs. The two other suspects fled back across the river with their loads. The intercepted marijuana weighed more than 68 pounds. Officials placed the street value of the seized drugs at more than $55,000.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas on Tuesday evening that all three of the juveniles are classified as Unaccompanied Alien Children. They will be processed by Border Patrol officials per the sector’s guidelines.

Agents turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.