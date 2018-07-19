Border Patrol Agents Save Life of Migrant Lost near Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector likely saved the life of a migrant they found near a ranch located close to the Rio Grande River border with Mexico.

After being in the hot sun most of the day, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station and the Horse Patrol Unit came across a man near the entrance to the main gate of a ranch located close to the border town of El Cenizo, Texas. The agents observed that the man appeared to be suffering symptoms of being dehydrated, according to Laredo Sector officials.

An agent who is trained as an emergency medical technician quickly took action and evaluated the suspected illegal immigrant. The agent began to provide fluids intravenously and called for an ambulance. Paramedics with Angel Care Ambulance Service responded and determined the migrant needed additional medical assistance. The ambulance crew transported the man to the Laredo Medical Center for emergency medical care.

The agents determined that the man came to the U.S. from Guatemala. He is currently receiving medical treatment for dehydration and is expected to recover. Border Patrol agents will process the man for immigration violations after he recovers.

El Cenizo is located about 16 miles south of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

“This event is a shining example of why our agents are trained as emergency medical technicians, who are able to respond to any individual in distress,” Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol cannot stress enough about the dangers that come with traversing harsh terrain and unforgiving weather conditions.”

Breitbart Texas reported earlier this week about Laredo Sector agents’ attempts to rescue four migrants from Mexico. While the agents managed to save three of the men who became lost after being abandoned by human smugglers, the fourth person died from the lack of water and exposure to the hot Texas summer.