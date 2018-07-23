Mexican Police Bust Gulf Cartel Bunker near Texas Border

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — Mexican authorities seized almost $2 million in cash, weapons and 130 kilos of cocaine hidden in a bunker near the border with Texas.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexican authorities revealed that an anonymous call led to Tamaulipas police to obtain a search warrant and raid a home being used as a stash house. Once inside, authorities discovered a hidden door behind two washing machines that could only be opened through an electronic control which activated the false floor.

Once the floor was opened, authorities made their way to an underground bunker where they found 130 bricks of cocaine weighing approximately 286 pounds. In the same chamber, several bundles of U.S. dollars were found. After counting the various bills, authorities were able to determine the cartel gunmen hid $1,894,773. Next to the drugs, police found a .50 caliber rifle, three long rifles, three handguns, and ammunition.

Matamoros is considered the historic birthplace of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, the criminal organization that controls the flow of drugs and migrants in the region. As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, the faction of the Gulf Cartel which operates in Matamoros is fighting with another in the border city of Reynosa over territorial control. The fighting led to more than 500 murders in Reynosa alone.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.