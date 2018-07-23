WATCH: Texas Lawn Company Gets ‘Death Threats’ for Slogan Promoting Legal Workers

A Carrollton, Texas, business owner is reportedly receiving death threats after business cards surfaced that promote a legally operated lawn-care service. At least one person expressed concern about a “Your Alternative to Illegal Lawn Services” slogan.

Mowmasters owner Jeff Hinkle said he never passed out the cards that are now stirring controversy in the North Texas community. He did not appear to know how the “sample” business card from three years ago got into the public’s eye, CBS DFW CBS11 reported.

The “controversial” cards bear the slogan, “Your Alternative to Illegal Lawn Services.” The card also proclaims, “Taking back Carrollton — One lawn at a time.”

The local CBS affiliate spoke with Fonzie Guzman who appeared to be offended by the card promoting a legally run business.

“I was upset at first, but once I broke it down, I thought, I feel bad for this guy,” Guzman told the reporter.

In addition to the slogans, the card says that Hinkle’s MowMasters.com lawn service uses “high business standards.” It says he follows tax law and has the best credentials, ethics, ratings, and reviews. He claims his employees are crime and drug free.

Hinkle declined to be interviewed the the Dallas-area news outlet but issued a statement that said:

“Many card samples were made up to determine which wording would be used to let customers know there are legitimate, honest, tax paying lawn services with excellent credentials and verifiable backgrounds.”

The news outlet said the business card is not the company’s only use of the slogan. The report shows a photograph taken of one of Hinkle’s work trailers bearing a sign with the same message.

Hinkle told the reporter that he has received death threats and is concerned about his family’s safety since publicity over the cards came out. He said that someone must have found the old sample card “which was never meant to be handed out.”

Reporter Yona Gavino tweeted out a photo of Hinkle’s current business card.

This is the front and back of the new business card, with a more patriotic tone @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/alZbMDJH8X — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) July 20, 2018

As for the offended party, Guzman said he appreciates the change.

“I don’t wish bad upon him, but at the same time, be careful how you promote your business. I hope his business grows, but doing it the right way. Not shaming other peoples’ businesses or their background,” Guzman concluded.