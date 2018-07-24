Three MS-13 Members Busted After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested three Salvadoran nationals after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents determined that all three are members of the hyperviolent MS-13 transnational criminal gang.

During a two-day period that began on Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three members of the MS-13 gang. All three had traveled to the U.S. via Mexico from El Salvador, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Agents arrested the first MS-13 gang member on Friday near the South Texas border town of Hidalgo. The Weslaco Station agents learned of the migrant’s gang affiliation during a biometric background investigation at the station.

The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended another Salvadoran national after he crossed the border near Granjeno, Texas. He crossed the border illegally while transporting a minor female he claimed was his daughter. During a background investigation, the agents learned of his MS-13 gang membership.

Later that same day, Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a third Salvadoran male. The records check again uncovered the illegal alien’s gang membership with MS-13.

All three gang members were arrested on charges relating to immigration violations. Officials did not disclose the disposition of the minor female traveling with the second MS-13 member.

“The Rio Grande Valley continues to encounter instances where criminal aliens are attempting to circumvent the system,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr. said in a written statement. “We will remain vigilant and focused in identifying these criminal elements.”

Laredo Sector agents also arrested an MS-13 gang member on Saturday, Breitbart Texas reported. Hebbronville Station agents arrested the Salvadoran national along with a group of five other illegal aliens. A records investigation revealed the man’s membership in MS-13 and a previous deportation.