Mexican Cartel Boss Convicted on Weapons, Drug Charges in Texas

The heir to one of Mexico’s most violent cartels was convicted in Texas on multiple drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and money laundering charges. The former leader of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

After a week-long federal trial in Waco, Texas, jurors found 38-year-old Juan Francisco “Kiko” Treviño Chavez guilty of all charges. His sentencing date has not been set.

According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Treviño was a member of Los Zetas since 2004, operating primarily in the Mexican cities south of the region between Laredo and Del Rio, Texas. Treviño is described as the nephew of captured Los Zetas bosses Miguel Angel “Z40” Treviño Morales and Omar “Z-42” Treviño Morales, the leaders of Los Zetas. During his role as a top operator of the criminal organization, prosecutors revealed that Kiko was responsible for moving more than 250,000 kilograms of cocaine (550,000 pounds), hundreds of tons of marijuana, and more than 800 firearms.

After the capture of his uncles, Los Zetas split into two separate cartels with Kiko taking over one of those factions known as Cartel Del Noreste (CDN). The CDN and their rivals, Los Zetas Vieja Escuela, fight throughout Mexico for control of lucrative drug trafficking and human smuggling routes. The violence leads to fierce gun battles and brutal executions.

Breitbart Texas was the first news outlet to report on the capture of Treviño by agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Baytown, Texas, not far from Houston. The drug lord is believed to have escaped Mexico to avoid being captured by authorities and his rivals.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.