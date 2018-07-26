‘Family Unit’ Led by 18th Street Gang Member Arrested in South Texas

Border Patrol agents in South Texas discovered an illegal immigrant “posing” as a family unit is actually a member of the violent 18th Street gang. Agents also arrested another gang member and a convicted child sex offender.

McAllen Station agents apprehended a man who had just crossed the border with his minor son. The arrest occurred on Monday near Granjeno, Texas. Agents transported the father and son to the McAllen Station for processing where a biometric background investigation revealed the Salvadoran national to be a known member of the 18th Street gang.

Border Patrol officials have frequently told Breitbart Texas that migrants will frequently put their children’s lives at risk through the human smuggling process in order to get what they believe will be an automatic admission into the U.S.

Also on Monday, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Immigration Checkpoint in Brooks County arrested a U.S. citizen who attempted to smuggle a pair of illegal immigrants through the inspection station. During a records check, the agents learned that the man has a 2002 conviction from Travis County Texas for indecent sexual contact with a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials. The man received a two-year probation sentence for the offense. He will now likely face charges related to human smuggling.

The following day, Falfurrias Station agents arrested another member of the 18th Street gang. Officials said the man is a Salvadoran national.

Officials said all of the illegal immigrants will be processed according to Rio Grande Valley Sector protocols. The migrants could face criminal charges related to immigration violations.