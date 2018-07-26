One Migrant Died, Others Rescued in Scorching Texas Heat

Border Patrol agents rescued seven illegal immigrants from suffering a painful death at the hands of the current Texas summer heatwave. Unfortunately, one migrant died after being taken to an area hospital.

On the evening of July 24, agents assigned to the McAllen Station received a call from dispatchers at the Sullivan City Police Department about a father and son who were lost and in distress. Agents and police officers responded to the call and located the two migrants. The agents began to provide immediate medical attention while waiting for emergency medical services teams to arrive, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Paramedics advised that the father was in cardiac arrest. Both the father and son were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Doctors pronounced the father to be deceased when he arrived at the hospital. The son was treated for dehydration and heat exposure and released to Border Patrol agents.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector were notified of two distress calls by the Brooks County Sheriff’s office in Falfurrias, Texas on July 24. The callers reported that groups of men were lost on a ranch after attempting to circumvent the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint located 80 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.

Border Patrol agents responded and began searching for the lost migrants. The agents found five migrants and provided fluids before transporting them to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station for processing.

The following day, BORSTAR agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station responded to another call of a lost migrant. The agents quickly found the missing man and transported him to the station for processing.

This year, 165 migrants have died after illegally entering the U.S., according to the Missing Migrant Project. The organization reports 102 of those died in South Texas.