Elite Mexican Border State Cops Go Missing After Being Linked to Cartels

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Mexican authorities are searching for two border state police officers assigned to an elite cartel hunting squad now missing after being linked to organized crime.

Law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed that two members of the special police unit, Fuerza Coahuila, became the target of an investigation after the discovery of phone messages between them and organized crime members. The two police officers were assigned to Piedras Negras, immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas–but are now believed to be on the run.

After authorities discovered the various compromising phone messages, supervisors ordered the two officers to go to the agency headquarters in Saltillo for an internal affairs investigation. As the officers were traveling, their supervisors lost all contact and listed them as being on the run.

The two missing officers were part of Fuerza Coahuila, a special police unit tasked with fighting cartels with more aggressive tactics. As Breitbart Texas previously reported, Fuerza Coahuila is the evolution of Los GATES, a team of specially trained police officers used to fight back the ruthless Los Zetas Cartel. For years, the criminal organization managed to take control of the state and operate with complete impunity.

In early 2016, Breitbart Texas published the results of a three-month investigation into how from 2011 to 2013, Los Zetas kidnapped, murdered, and incinerated at least 300 victims from the rural communities in northern Coahuila.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.