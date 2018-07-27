Three Dead, Threat ‘Neutralized’ in Texas Nursing Home Shooting

Five people are dead following a shooting spree that included an attack on the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, Texas.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that the shooting at the nursing home occurred Friday evening. The shooter left two men and a woman dead. The gunman reportedly killed two other individuals “in the residence of one of the nursing home victims.”

Police said the threat has been “neutralized.”

#BREAKING: Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said three people are dead after a shooting at Retama Manor Nursing Home in the 600 block of E. Avenue J. @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/MYrlDEERua — Alexandria Rodriguez 🚨 (@Caller_AR) July 28, 2018

Robstown is located just west of the city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

KRIS 6 reports that the nursing home victims were all killed inside the home. The time frame for the shooting of the other two individuals was not released and details on the shooting are limited.

Family members have gathered outside the nursing home to hear if their family members in Retama Manor Nursing Center are safe.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Addition facts may be reported as new information becomes available.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.