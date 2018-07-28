Migrant Rescued After Abandoned Without Water for 3 Days by Smugglers

Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal immigrant who was abandoned in the Texas heat by human smugglers for three days without water.

Laredo Sector agents received notification on July 26 of a 911 call regarding an illegal alien in distress on a ranch near Freer, Texas. The migrant reported that he had been without water or food for three days in near 100-degree heat and needed help, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

A Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team agents initiated a search for the lost migrant. With the assistance of a National Guard helicopter aircrew operating under Operation Guardian Support, the agents were able to find the man on the vast ranchland area. The ranch is located west of Freer and is about 60 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.

BORSTAR agents quickly administered medical assistance to the lost migrant. After determining the man was suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion, the agents started to administer intravenous fluids and applied cold packs to reduce the migrant’s body temperature.

After stabilizing the migrant, agents arranged transportation to a regional hospital for the man they learned was a Mexican national.

Agents will process the Mexican man for immigration violations after his treatment at the hospital.

“The Laredo Sector Border Patrol will continue to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous environmental conditions,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “Our Border Safety Initiative (BSI) is a humanitarian, bi-national strategy designed to reduce illegal alien deaths, educate and inform potential illegal aliens of the dangers and hazards of crossing the border illegally, and to respond to those who are in life-threatening situations.”