Shooting Scare in Failed Robbery at Texas Border City Mall

MCALLEN, Texas — Local authorities responded to reports of a shooting inside the Simon Mall in this border city on Saturday afternoon. Police later said no shots had been fired and the scare came from the sound of breaking jewelry cases during a failed robbery attempt.

Official information has not been released, however, Breitbart Texas has confirmed with law enforcement sources a large scale response buy McAllen Police, Texas DPS, and U.S. Border Patrol.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Breitbart Texas spoke with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez who revealed that his department is investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store at the mall.

Rodriguez stated that all suspected are in custody and there were no injuries. The reports of shots fired are being attributed to the sound of smashing glass cases, the chief said.

From Mcallen PD. We are investigation robbery attempt at jewelry store at mall. All known suspects in custody. No injuries involved. Reports of shots fired currently attributed to smashing glass cases. pic.twitter.com/NtJBiWtUyU — Joe (@joesalinasKURV) July 28, 2018

Local shoppers posted on social media the arrest of two suspects while claiming that authorities were searching for a third gunman in an apparent robbery gone wrong.

VIDEO de tuiteros muestra el momento exacto del asalto en La Plaza Mall de #McAllen este mediodia #shooting #balacera pic.twitter.com/hKfAFmqm1I — Hector Sandoval (@hectorsandoval0) July 28, 2018

Pray for McAllen , shooting in the mall #valleypeople pic.twitter.com/sF9c2GDgzH — Alejandro Acosta (@alexmaster101) July 28, 2018

