Border Patrol Agent Assaulted by Mexican Migrant at Border

An illegal alien from Mexico assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent after he illegally crossed the border in South Texas.

A Laredo Sector agent attempted to arrest an illegal immigrant after he crossed the border near Rio Bravo, Texas. The agent responded to sensor indicators and observed to migrants who had illegally crossed. The agent detained one of the subjects but the other fled back across the river to Mexico, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Officials said the subject became combative with the agent. During the struggle, the two men fell to the ground giving the upper hand to the migrant. The illegal alien managed to straddle the agent’s chest and began to choke him by placing his forearm across the agent’s neck.

The agent managed to knock the Mexican national off his chest and attempted to call for help via radio. The illegal alien grabbed the agent’s wrist and ripped the radio away from him.

An air interdiction agent from U.S. Customs and Border Protection happened to be nearby and heard the ensuing struggle and the agent’s yells for help. He responded to the scene and assited the Border Patrol agent in safely restraining the suspect.

An investigation revealed that the illegal alien was a Mexican national.

The agent and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

The Mexican national will likely face charges for assaulting a federal agent and immigration violations.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol face many dangers in our commitment to protect the citizens of our nation,” Jason D. Owens, Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent said in a written statement. “Thankfully in this incident, the injuries were minimal and we were able to arrest this subject who demonstrated a complete disregard for authority.”

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation of this attack.

The latest figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection report that 464 agents have been assaulted this fiscal year. These numbers reflect the total assaults between October 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018, the last numbers reported by CBP. Despite requests from Breitbart Texas, the June report has not been made available.