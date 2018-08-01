Honduran Migrant Falsely Claims Girlfriend as Daughter for Family Status near Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a migrant claiming to be traveling with his teenage daughter lied and used a false birth certificate for family unit status after illegally crossing the border.

Agents encountered a man on July 30 who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. He was traveling with a female he claimed was his minor daughter. During processing, the man presented a birth certificate to shore up his claim, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The man, a Honduran national, claimed the female traveling with him was his 17-year-old daughter. Agents examined the birth certificate and questioned the female. She eventually admitted that the man was not actually her father. She also reportedly admitted the birth certificate was fraudulent. She then provided her real name and date of birth, officials stated. It turns out the woman is 18-years-old and said she is the man’s “friend,” officials said.

The couple could face federal charges for making false statements and for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas in previous interviews that illegal immigrants will frequently make false claims about relationships to circumvent the process. It has been reported that cartel-connected human smugglers will pair unaccompanied minors with males who are traveling alone so they may attempt to claim family unit status. This contributes to the lengthy process of reuniting families who have been separated at the border, officials said.