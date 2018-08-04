Brother of Top Mexican Border State Prosecutor Busted for Drug Shipment

SALTILLO, Coahuila — The brother of a top regional prosecutor in this border state faces multiple charges after state police arrested him and another man allegedly moving more than 77 pounds of marijuana.

The arrest took place in the rural community of La Cuchilla near the city of Muzquiz. State police officers with the Fuerza Coahuila special unit arrested Sergio Javier Garza Gandara and another man during a traffic stop. The location of the traffic stop is 90 miles southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras.

Garza is the brother of Aida Garza Gandara, the current delegate for the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office in the southern region of the state known as La Laguna. As part of her duties, Garza’s sister has control over which cases face prosecution in state court and which ones are dropped. The state official, who has been with the state attorney’s office for over a decade in various capacities, has not been publicly tied to any wrongdoing.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources revealed that Fuerza Coahuila officers spotted a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed. The officers stopped the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 32 packages of marijuana — each weighing a little over one kilogram for a total of 35 kilograms or 77 pounds. Garza and the other man were not turned over to state prosecutors but to federal ones with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office for investigation and prosecution.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.