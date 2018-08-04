Yuma Sector Busts Child Rapist for Illegal Re-Entry – 2nd Time Since March

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector arrested a Mexican national who has been deported on numerous occasions. It is at least the 2nd time this year the convicted child-rapist has been arrested in the Yuma Sector after being deported.

Yuma Sector agents patrolling in the area of Andrade, California, arrested a Mexican national, 55-year-old Hector Gutierrez-Perez, after he illegally crossed the border with another man. A records check at the station revealed the man has a lengthy history of criminal convictions, including the rape of a minor under the age of 14, and immigration violations, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol agents previously arrested Gutierrez-Perez in March for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender and convicted felon, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

Law enforcement database records stated that Gutierrez-Perez had previous felony convictions in Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California. Those convictions include “unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor,” obstructing a public officer, and battery.

His criminal history goes further with convictions for drug possession, transporting/selling narcotics, hit and run, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CBP officials stated.

Gutierrez-Perez was traveling with a 33-year-old man from Honduras who is also expected to be removed from the U.S.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that following the March arrest of the previously deported Mexican national, Gutierrez-Perez pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after removal. The charge carried a Class C enhancement that could have provided a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.

Under a plea bargain agreement, the dangerous criminal alien received a sentence of 4 months in prison on June 25. He also received 3 years of probation. He received credit for time served and sometime after June 25, Gutierrez-Perez was again deported from the U.S.

In addition to the rape of a minor under the age of 14 and Gutierrez-Perez’s other felony convictions, the Mexican national also has a long history of deportations. His first deportation occurred following an order of removal in October 1990. He was removed again on March 16, 2018, and then re-entered the U.S. near San Luis, Arizona, on March 19.

Border Patrol agents said that Gutierrez-Perez said he was traveling to North Hollywood, California, where he planned to live and work.

Gutierrez-Perez could now face additional felony charges for illegal re-entry for removal with sentencing enhancements for his previous felony convictions and removals. He could also face a probation revocation from his June 2018 immigration violation conviction.