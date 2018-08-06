Exclusive — Pakistani National Caught Sneaking Across Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended a Pakistani national who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The Pakistani man was reportedly not attempting to seek asylum but to surreptitiously enter the country.

A trusted source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) who spoke with Breitbart Texas under the condition of anonymity and initially reported that agents assigned to the Comstock Station discovered a Pakistani national attempting to hide and avoid apprehension. The source said the Pakistani was not attempting to turn himself in to seek asylum, but was attempting to avoid detection.

A spokesman for the Del Rio Sector later confirmed to Breitbart Texas via email that Del Rio Sector agents arrested “a 34-year-old Pakistani man who was found to be in the country illegally.” The spokesman said the Pakistani man was traveling with a group of five individuals from Mexico.

The source said the agents arrested the Pakistani national about 20 miles west of the Del Rio Port of Entry near the town of Comstock. The border town of Comstock does not have a legal port of entry.

The arrest once again confirms the presence of a human smuggling pipeline from countries with known connections to terrorism through Mexico and, with the help of Mexican cartels, into the United States.

In November 2017, Breitbart Texas Editor in Chief Brandon Darby broke the news that three Pakistani men were apprehended after illegally crossing the Mexican border into Arizona. Confidential CBP sources initially released the information to Breitbart Texas. CBP officials later confirmed the report via email. The three Pakistani men were placed in federal custody pending an investigation.

One year earlier, FBI officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that a group of five Pakistani nationals and one man from Afghanistan were found about 16 miles inland from the Arizona-Mexico border. The agents made the arrest near the town of Patagonia, Arizona, officials stated.

Border Patrol officials have also expressed concern over the large numbers of Bangladeshi nationals being apprehended in the Laredo Sector in Texas. To date, nearly 500 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Laredo Sector, Border Patrol officials stated.

