Mexican Photojournalist Killed — 12th in 2018

Gunmen in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato killed a freelance photographer in what is considered the 12th murder of a journalist in 2018. Despite the constant claims by the Mexican government about improvements in law enforcement and protection measures for media that country, the figure continues to climb.

This week, authorities found the body of 47-year-old Rodolfo Garcia Gonzalez next to his motorcycle. He was shot several times with a handgun, information published by Semanario Dia 7, revealed.

The publication claimed that based on information provided by state authorities, the murder does not appear to be tied to organized crime, but a “personal matter.” The news outlet is on record claiming that Garcia Gonzalez did not work for them. However, social media accounts are posting a press pass that purportedly identifies Garcia Gonzalez as a member of Semanario Dia 7.

Mexico continues to see a sharp climb in the murder of journalists and media workers with the large majority of those crimes remaining unsolved. As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, since January, there were 12 reporters and support staff gunned down or butchered with complete impunity.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, the Mexican state of Guanajuato is seeing a dramatic spike in violence in recent months as members of the fierce Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) began making a push into the region to take control over the theft of fuel that is then sold onto the black market. The push by the cartel has largely been manifested in the ongoing murder of police officers and gangs of fuel thieves known as “huachicoleros”.

According to Mexico’s El Financiero, the government of Guanajuato suppressed close to 900 murders from their official statistics and labeled them as simply accidents. In their article, the publication revealed that between the states of Mexico and Guanajuato, officials hid more than 1,500 murders in 2017.

