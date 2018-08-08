Two MS-13 Members Busted in Texas near Border

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested two MS-13 gang members after they illegally entered the U.S. One admitted to serving time in a Salvadoran prison for a double murder-related conviction.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station in Brooks County apprehended an illegal immigrant from El Salvador on Friday. After transporting the migrant to the station for processing, the Salvadoran man admitted to having a prior conviction in his home country. The man said he served time in a Salvadoran prison following a conviction on a charge of being an accessory to a double murder, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Brooks County is located about 80 miles from the U.S.-Mexico Border. It is an area where human smugglers drop off illegal immigrants to march them around the Border Patrol checkpoint located in the middle of the county.

The Salvadoran MS-13 gang member will be processed for immigration violations, officials stated.

Two days later, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s Special Operations Detachment arrested another Salvadoran national near the border town of Los Ebanos, Texas. Los Ebanos is situated along the Rio Grande River border with Mexico between Mission and Rio Grande City.

Agents transported the Salvadoran national to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation. During that investigation, agents pulled up records revealing the Salvadoran man is a member of MS-13.

The Salvadoran gang member will also be processed for immigration violations.

South Texas Border Patrol agents arrested three other MS-13 gang members and a member of the violent 18th Street gang, Breitbart Texas reported in mid-July. One of the MS-13 gang members made a “credible fear” claim for asylum, officials stated.

