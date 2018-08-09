Border Patrol Arrests Fugitive Eritrean Sex Offender Attempting to Enter Daycare

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Detroit Station arrested an illegal alien from Eritrea after he attempted to gain entry to a church’s childcare facility. The Eritrean national is a convicted sex offender and a fugitive, officials stated.

Border Patrol agents received a call on August 7 from the Detroit Police Department to assist in identifying a man from the country of Eritrea. Police officers detained the man after church officials refused him entry because of the man’s criminal sexual history.

Eritrea, a tiny nation of about 4.5 million people, is situated on the northeast coast of Africa — between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Agents questioned the man and identified him as 53-year-old Yemaneh Gebremedhin. The agents also identified him as a convicted sex offender and transported him to the Detroit Border Patrol station for further investigation. A biometric background investigation revealed a 2015 conviction in Ohio for Gross Sexual Imposition, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. Ohio statutes define Gross Sexual Imposition as having unwanted sexual contact with a person who is not their spouse.

Gebremedhin is also wanted on an active warrant from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for failing to register as a sex offender, government records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed.

Border Patrol agents also determined that the Eritrean citizen is illegally present in the U.S. and was ordered removed from the country in June 2016. Gebremedhin failed to comply with that order, CBP officials stated.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department officials extradited the man to Ohio where he will face court proceedings related to his failure to register as a sex offender. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officers also placed an immigration detainer on the man and will take custody of him following his criminal proceedings.

“This is another great example of how the U.S. Border Patrol and the Detroit Police Department collaborated to remove a predator like this from the streets of Detroit,” said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison. “These Agents and Officers should be commended for their due diligence to remove this threat from the community.”

Breitbart California’s Michelle Moons reported in December 2017 that CBP officials in San Diego said they had been overrun by migrants from Eritrea who were seeking asylum. CBP officials did not report when or how Gebremedhin entered the U.S.