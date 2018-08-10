Photos: Google Maps Capture Illegal Immigrants Entering Texas from Mexico

GRANJENO, Texas — Close to two dozen migrants crossing into Texas from Mexico are captured in satellite images available in Google Maps.

The images were taken in an area immediately north of the Rio Grande near the Anzalduas Bridge–commonly known as Rincon Village. The area is considered a busy corridor used by the Gulf Cartel to move individuals typically from Central America into Texas.

This week, Rio Grande Valley U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla revealed his agents apprehended a total of 680 migrants in one day. The individuals entered the country illegally and half of those detained were family units and unaccompanied children, Padilla stated.

Rincon Village is the same location where, in November 2016, Breitbart Texas encountered a total of 43 migrants in a single afternoon as they crossed from Reynosa into Texas. The area is used by human smugglers to exploit the current system known as “catch and release” where individuals are processed and then released until their court hearing. Human smugglers tell migrants to walk north until they encounter U.S. Border Patrol agents and then present their identifying documents for processing.



Illegal immigrants who were previously deported are moved via other routes further west in Starr County where the lack of fencing and other physical barriers make it easier to avoid capture.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.