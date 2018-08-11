Fleeing Human Smuggler Attempts to Run Over Border Patrol Agent

A human smuggler attempted to run over a U.S. Border Patrol agent while attempting to flee from apprehension in South Texas.

Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector received a tip on August 6 about human smuggling activity near Hebbronville, Texas. The responding agents attempted to stop the reported smuggler who was driving a pickup truck. The driver refused to stop and attempted to flee by driving the truck off the highway and into the brush, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents said the truck driver came to a stop momentarily. Agents began to give commands to the driver to get out of his vehicle. Despite the orders, the driver attempted to drive off.

Officials said the driver attempted to run over one of the agents as he accelerated toward the group of agents attempting the stop. The driver then allegedly struck one of the Border Patrol vehicles but continued his attempt to flee the scene.

Agents eventually stopped the vehicle and safely took the driver into custody.

The agents arrested the suspected human smuggler and seized the vehicle, officials stated.

The case will be investigated by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The latest information available from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials indicates that 464 Border Patrol agents were assaulted in the line of duty between October 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. Despite numerous requests from Breitbart Texas, CBP officials have refused to release updated reports for the number of assaulted Border Patrol agents in June and July.

Another Laredo Sector agent was assaulted in late July as he attempted to arrest an illegal alien who had just crossed the border from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. The illegal alien attempted to choke the agent. A nearby CBP air interdiction agents overheard the assault and came to the agent’s aid.

Earlier in July, a group of illegal aliens began to assault agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector who were attempting to provide medical assistance to a migrant woman who was in distress from the heat. The illegal aliens threw rocks from the bridge as agents helped the woman who appeared to be pregnant.

In mid-June, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent was shot in the chest by a group of illegal aliens who crossed the border and were found in the Chimney Canyon area southeast of Aravaca, Arizona. The agent’s ballistic vest prevented serious injury from the gunshot, officials said. The following day, Border Patrol officials acknowledged that the agent was attacked by “multiple assailants.”

Another Tucson Sector agent was assaulted by a driver who attempted to avoid inspection at the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint on June 6. The driver nearly struck a Border Patrol agent with his Ford Fusion near the conclusion of a high-speed pursuit.

Another group of Rio Grande Valley Sector agents was assaulted by a group of drug smugglers who began throwing rocks at the agents in an attempt to protect their load of marijuana.