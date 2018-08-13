Graphic — Cartel Gunmen, Mexican Troops Clash near Texas Border

MONTERREY, Nuevo León — Cartel gunmen and Mexican military forces clashed on several rural roads only miles from the Texas border. Authorities arrested two gunmen and killed another. After the fighting, troops provided medical aid to one of the injured attackers.

The shootout took place in Paras, approximately 28 miles south of the border between Texas and Nuevo Leon, to the southwest of Falcon Dam. Cartel gunmen routinely use dirt roads to avoid detection.

Paras is not far from Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, where a team of cartel gunmen kidnapped the mayor and disappeared, Breitbart Texas reported. The local politician was released unharmed hours later.

During the recent battle, gunmen were moving along a series of dirt roads in a Dodge Durango and a Ford pickup when they came across a military convoy. The gunmen began shooting to cover their escape. One ran into the brush with an AK-47. The soldiers shot and killed him while injuring another and arresting a third.

After the battle, the soldiers provided medical assistance to the injured and seized multiple weapons, body armor, and a bundle of drugs.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.