Watch: Mexican Marines Rescue Kidnapped Businessman

Mexican authorities carried out a large-scale rescue operation where they were able to successfully save a local businessman and political operative kidnapped by cartel gunmen in Michoacán. The gunmen held the victim for more than 12 days and demanded more than $500,000 in return.

The kidnapping took place on July 27 when gunmen with Los Viagras took Joel Argueta Pizaña, the owner of various gas stations and a local leader of the political party Morena, in Contepec. The victim was moved to a stash house in the mountains and while the cartel made demands to his family. If not met, Argueta Pizaña would be sent home in pieces.



Law enforcement information provided to Breitbart Texas revealed the relatives contacted state and federal authorities who began trying to track the kidnappers. After several days, investigators found a hideout near the town of Senguio and carried out a large-scale rescue operation with Mexican military commandos.

Authorities were able to arrest 10 gunmen from Los Viagras who answered to a kingpin known as “El Tanque.” The kingpin is the right-hand man to Rodolfo “La Teresa” Sierra Santana. The victim was bound inside a hut.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.