Watch: Mexican Navy Chases Cocaine-Filled Speedboat near Acapulco

The Mexican Navy used various air and watercraft to track a speedboat loaded with nearly two tons of cocaine near Acapulco.

The seizure took place in the waters off Guerrero about 116 kilometers southeast of Acapulco when the Mexican Navy spotted a suspicious speedboat supposedly loaded with drugs. The troops sent out helicopters and four boats to intercept.

A video released by the Mexican Navy shows parts of the chase and the moment of apprehension. The speedboat managed to make its way to shore in Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, where several men can be seen running away. The video also shows a helicopter landing near the boat and troops arresting the helmsman. Seventy-five bundles with more than 4,090 pounds of cocaine were also found. The arestee was identified as an Ecuadoran national and was turned over to federal prosecutors.

The state of Guerrero, on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, is a bloody war zone where rival cartels continue to fight for control for the region’s drug production areas and access to Central and South American drug runners.

