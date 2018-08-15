South Texas Border Patrol Agents Arrest 110 Migrants in 2 Days

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 110 migrants in less than two days. The apprehensions occurred along the border and in stash houses. The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector continues to lead the nation with nearly half of all arrests of illegal immigrants alone.

RGV Sector agents assigned to the McAllen Station received a tip on Sunday morning about a group of people hiding in an abandoned house near Abram, Texas. The agents responded, along with local law enforcement officers, and found 16 illegal immigrants hiding in the house, according to RGV Sector officials.

Interviews and background investigations revealed the migrants were smuggled to the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Later that day, the Mission Police Department requested assistance from McAllen Station agents. The local police received information about a stash house operation in their city located near the Texas-Mexico border. The agents responded and found eight more inside the house.

A short time later, Weslaco Station agents patrolling near the border town of Hidalgo came upon a group of 42 illegal immigrants who were just smuggled across the Rio Grande River. Officials said the group contained Family Unit Aliens and Unaccompanied Alien Children. The migrants came to the U.S. from Guatemala and Honduras.

In nearly the same place the following day, Weslaco Station agents came upon another group of illegal immigrants who recently crossed the border. The group of 44 migrants included additional Family Unit Aliens and Unaccompanied Alien Children. The migrants all came to the U.S. from Guatemala.

In total, the RGV Sector agents apprehended 110 illegal immigrants in less than two days, officials reported. This sector accounted for nearly half of all apprehensions along the entire southwest border in July.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector in South Texas continues to lead the nation in the apprehension of FMUAs who illegally cross the border from Mexico. So far this fiscal year, agents arrested 47,409 units. This is up from 44,445 the previous fiscal year — a seven percent increase, Breitbart Texas reported.

The sector also leads the nation in the apprehension of unaccompanied minors. However, the sector saw an eight percent drop in July.

The Yuma, Tucson, and El Centro Sectors all witnessed significant increases in the numbers of unaccompanied minors crossing the border in dangerous conditions. The apprehension of UACs in the Yuma Sector rose by 114 percent from 2,229 in June to 4,762 in July. The El Centro Sector also saw a near 100 percent increase rising from 1,116 in June to 2,186 in July. The Tucson Sector observed an increase from 2,994 to 4,323 (59 percent). The Texas sectors of Laredo and Big Bend also saw increases of more that 40 percent, the report states.

Of the 31,303 illegal immigrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico Border in July, 13,241 were arrested in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Those arrests included 5,219 family units and 1,931 unaccompanied minors. The total apprehensions in this sector are four times that of the next largest sector, according to the July Southwest Border Migration Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.